Climate leaders aim to put finance top COP27 agenda

Leaders from Climate vulnerable countries will push for more help in meeting for climate change adaptation plans at UN talks.

When African leaders gathered in the Dutch city of Rotterdam this week to find solutions and money for climate change adaptation, only one European head of state joined them in person.

Senegalese President Macky Sall said richer nations' failure to come to the table and discuss how to pay for climate damage they have caused was disappointing - an issue set to be high on the agenda in upcoming UN climate talks in November in Egypt.

"I cannot help but note with some bitterness the absence of leaders from the industrial world," he said at the Africa Adaptation Summit, adding he had thought the meeting being held in Europe would make it "easier" for them to attend.

"They are the main polluters on this planet, and they are the ones who should be financing adaptation," Sall added. A lack of climate finance will be among the main topics at UN COP27 climate talks in Sharm el-Sheikh, as African leaders demand rich nations support their need to adapt to growing climate risks.

Despite this, the continent is disproportionately affected by climate impacts like droughts and floods, underlining the need for countries to invest in projects like updating infrastructure and making agriculture more resilient.

At last year's UN climate talks in Glasgow, developed nations pledged to double funding for adaptation projects in developing countries to about $40 billion per year by 2025.

Whether that will materialise remains unclear, with the $100 billion per year promised to vulnerable states by 2020 to adapt to climate change and green their energy systems still unmet.

Meanwhile, the African Development Bank and Global Center on Adaptation aim to raise $25 billion for their Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP) by 2025 to accelerate and scale up climate adaptation efforts across the continent.

The bank has committed half the total for the African-led scheme, and is seeking investment from developed nations. Pledges of $55 million towards the AAAP from Britain, Norway, France, and Denmark were announced at the summit on Monday.

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo said he would push richer nations at the COP talks to contribute to the AAAP and deliver on climate funding promises, including the longstanding $100-billion pledge.

"With the world in flames and under flood waters, the eyes of people everywhere will be on the decision-makers at COP27," Akufo-Addo, who also chairs the Climate Vulnerable Forum group of countries, told the Africa Adaptation Summit.

"If we want our continent to thrive, we have to adapt to climate change - and to achieve this, adaptation financing needs to start flowing at scale."

The level of finance needed for Africa to prepare for worsening climate impacts and move to greener economies is so far well beyond current funding available.











