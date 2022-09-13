Video
All issues with Myanmar  to be settled thru dialogue : FS

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said on Monday Bangladesh wants to avert any tension along Bangladesh-Myanmar border through "dialogue and discussions" using the existing mechanism between the two border forces.
"Basically it's an action against their insurgents inside Myanmar. May be unintentionally a number of incidents took place. They acknowledged the matter," he said on Sunday evening.  The Foreign Secretary said the BGB remains vigilant though firing happened almost 10 kilometers off Bangladesh border. Earlier, Bangladesh termed it as "Myanmar's internal conflicts."
Earlier, Bangladesh reiterated her deep concern over falling of mortar shells inside Bangladesh territory, indiscriminate aerial firing from Myanmar in the bordering areas, and air space violations from Myanmar.
The Foreign Secretary said through existing mechanism between Border Guard Bangladesh and its Myanmar counterpart will resolve any issue quickly if there is any provocation.  
He said efforts are there so that no tension prevails along the border. "We remain highly alert. BGB will not allow anyone inside Bangladesh."
Inside Myanmar, there are incidents of falling mortar shells and bombs blast, he said, adding that basically these are happening inside Myanmar border.
 "But sounds are being heard here on the Bangladesh side. For this reason, locals might have become restless. Our surveillance is there. We are observing the situation," said the Foreign Secretary.









