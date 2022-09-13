DU to provide part-time job to students

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have established a 'Student Promotion and Support Unit' at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) to provide various part-time work opportunities during the holidays with the aim of gaining real life experience and increasing the efficiency of the students.

This unit will work to create part-time employment opportunities for financially disadvantaged students in various institutions including the DU as well as provide various job-oriented training programmes.

The support unit is established as part of the special measures taken by the university to make students employable at national and international level and achieve various development targets.











