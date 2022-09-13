Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DU to provide part-time job to students

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 201
DU Correspondent

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities have established a 'Student Promotion and Support Unit' at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) to provide various part-time work opportunities during the holidays with the aim of gaining real life experience and increasing the efficiency of the students.
This unit will work to create part-time employment opportunities for financially disadvantaged students in various institutions including the DU as well as provide various job-oriented training programmes.
The support unit is established as part of the special measures taken by the university to make students employable at national and international level and achieve various development targets.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid positivity rate rises to 9.83pc
Dengue death toll rises to 37
Dam of river Kholpetua collapses in Satkhira
Climate leaders aim to put finance top COP27 agenda
All issues with Myanmar  to be settled thru dialogue : FS
Bangladesh is committed to keeping global peace: PM
DU to provide part-time job to students
Plea for security money deposit deadline extension


Latest News
Transport workers' stir hits commuters hard in Sylhet
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Crimes against humanity: Khalilur ordered to be hanged
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
Bangladesh to fix top order riddle ahead of T20 WC
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
Fitness Center of Jatiya Press Club inaugurated on Monday
Titas disconnects gas connection of Gayeshwar's house due to bill default
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Most Read News
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid in revenge for offensive
Non-renewable energy in global temperature rise
Britons get 1st chance to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
360 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft