Plea for security money deposit deadline extension

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 12: The lowest tender of a Chinese firm for construction of the 438- MW combined Cycle Power Plant at Raozan appealed to extend the deadline for deposit of security money which is going to be expired on September 15 next.

The security money for the tenderer has been estimated to be 2.5 million US dollar and the last date for deposit is September 15.

According to PDB sources, the deadline for deposit of security money may be extended for two months more.

After deposit of security money the proposal of the Chinese firm will be sent to the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) for approval.

Meanwhile, the Power Development Board (PDB) recommended to approve the lowest tender for the plant.

According to PDB sources, seven foreign tenders have been submitted in January last for the Raozan project.

Of them, six firms have responded to the PDB and submitted their financial and technical offers.

PDB authorities have already completed the evaluations. The selected offers have been submitted to the ministry, which was approved meantime. The tenders belong to China, Egypt, Spain and India.

Of them, PDB selected the Chinese firm as the lowest tenderer while the Indian firm as the second lowest tenderer. The PDB proposed for the lowest tender of China.

According to the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry sources, the International retenders have been invited on September 21 last year. The last date for selling tenders was November 8 while the date of submission was November 9.

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) had earlier cancelled all the previous tenders due to dispute developed for appointment of the lowest bidder.

According to Ministry sources, earlier one Chinese firm Sepco had been selected as a contractor as the lowest tenderer. As usual, the Notification of Award (NoA) had been issued for signing an agreement within August. But the selected firm did not come forward for signing an agreement.











