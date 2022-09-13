Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

438-MW Raozan Power Plant

Plea for security money deposit deadline extension

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 12: The lowest tender of a Chinese firm for construction of the 438- MW combined Cycle Power Plant at Raozan appealed to extend the deadline for deposit of security money which is going to be expired on September 15 next.
The security money for the tenderer has been estimated to be 2.5 million US dollar and the last date for deposit is September 15.
According to PDB sources, the deadline for deposit of security money may be extended for two months more.
After deposit of security money the proposal of the Chinese firm will be sent to the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) for approval.
Meanwhile, the Power Development Board (PDB) recommended to approve the lowest tender for the plant.
According to PDB sources, seven foreign tenders have been submitted in January last for the Raozan project.
Of them, six firms have responded to the PDB and submitted their financial and technical offers.
PDB authorities have already completed the evaluations. The selected offers have been submitted to the ministry, which was approved meantime. The tenders belong to China, Egypt, Spain and India.
Of them, PDB selected the Chinese firm as the lowest tenderer while the Indian firm as the second lowest tenderer. The PDB proposed for the lowest tender of China.
According to the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry sources, the International retenders have been invited on September 21 last year. The last date for selling tenders was November 8 while the date of submission was November 9.
The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) had earlier cancelled all the previous tenders due to dispute developed for appointment of the lowest bidder.
According to Ministry sources, earlier one Chinese firm Sepco had been selected as a contractor as the lowest tenderer. As usual, the Notification of Award (NoA) had been issued for signing an agreement within August. But the selected firm did not come forward for signing an agreement.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid positivity rate rises to 9.83pc
Dengue death toll rises to 37
Dam of river Kholpetua collapses in Satkhira
Climate leaders aim to put finance top COP27 agenda
All issues with Myanmar  to be settled thru dialogue : FS
Bangladesh is committed to keeping global peace: PM
DU to provide part-time job to students
Plea for security money deposit deadline extension


Latest News
Transport workers' stir hits commuters hard in Sylhet
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Crimes against humanity: Khalilur ordered to be hanged
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
Bangladesh to fix top order riddle ahead of T20 WC
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
Fitness Center of Jatiya Press Club inaugurated on Monday
Titas disconnects gas connection of Gayeshwar's house due to bill default
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Most Read News
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid in revenge for offensive
Non-renewable energy in global temperature rise
Britons get 1st chance to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
360 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft