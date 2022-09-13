Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Create synergy to fight digital crimes: PM to INTERPA members

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 207

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday stressed the need for enhanced cooperation among the member countries of International Association of Police Academies (INTERPA) to fight tech-based crimes for furthering global peace, stability and development.
"Enhanced technology, expertise, intelligence sharing and coordination among law enforcement agencies of all these countries will go a long way in curbing violent extremism and transnational tech-based crimes around the globe," she said.
The premier inaugurated the 11th Annual INTERPA Conference on Digitalization of Policing in a city hotel through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.
"There are commonalities that bring us closer, and we must create a synergy in favour of enhanced cooperation for furthering global peace, stability, and development," she said.
Founded in Turkish city of Istanbul in 2011, is one of the leading organizations in the field of policing, police education and training. It has 76 members from 59 countries.
PM Hasina hoped that this conference would afford all the member countries an opportunity to reach a general consensus to explore an innovative, viable, prompt and effective mode of communication and cooperation among INTERPA member countries.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid positivity rate rises to 9.83pc
Dengue death toll rises to 37
Dam of river Kholpetua collapses in Satkhira
Climate leaders aim to put finance top COP27 agenda
All issues with Myanmar  to be settled thru dialogue : FS
Bangladesh is committed to keeping global peace: PM
DU to provide part-time job to students
Plea for security money deposit deadline extension


Latest News
Transport workers' stir hits commuters hard in Sylhet
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Crimes against humanity: Khalilur ordered to be hanged
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
Bangladesh to fix top order riddle ahead of T20 WC
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
Fitness Center of Jatiya Press Club inaugurated on Monday
Titas disconnects gas connection of Gayeshwar's house due to bill default
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Most Read News
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid in revenge for offensive
Non-renewable energy in global temperature rise
Britons get 1st chance to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
360 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft