Create synergy to fight digital crimes: PM to INTERPA members

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday stressed the need for enhanced cooperation among the member countries of International Association of Police Academies (INTERPA) to fight tech-based crimes for furthering global peace, stability and development.

"Enhanced technology, expertise, intelligence sharing and coordination among law enforcement agencies of all these countries will go a long way in curbing violent extremism and transnational tech-based crimes around the globe," she said.

The premier inaugurated the 11th Annual INTERPA Conference on Digitalization of Policing in a city hotel through a virtual platform from her official residence Ganabhaban.

"There are commonalities that bring us closer, and we must create a synergy in favour of enhanced cooperation for furthering global peace, stability, and development," she said.

Founded in Turkish city of Istanbul in 2011, is one of the leading organizations in the field of policing, police education and training. It has 76 members from 59 countries.

PM Hasina hoped that this conference would afford all the member countries an opportunity to reach a general consensus to explore an innovative, viable, prompt and effective mode of communication and cooperation among INTERPA member countries. -UNB















