Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil prices drop amid China C-19 curbs, possible rate hikes

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Sept 12: Oil prices fell on Monday with the global fuel demand outlook overshadowed by COVID-19 restrictions in China and the potential for further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe.
Brent crude futures dropped $1.28, or 1.4%, to $91.56 a barrel by 0330 GMT, after settling 4.1% higher on Friday. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.34 at $85.45 a barrel, or 1.5%, after a 3.9% gain in the previous session.
Prices were little changed last week as gains from a nominal supply cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, were offset by ongoing lockdowns in China, the world's top crude importer.
China's oil demand could contract for the first time in two decades this year as Beijing's zero-COVID policy keeps people at home during holidays and reduces fuel consumption.
"The lingering presence of headwinds from China's renewed virus restrictions and further moderation in global economic activities could still draw some reservations over a more sustained upside," said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG.
"The overall negatives seem to outweigh the positives," said Yeap, adding the $85 mark for Brent crude prices could be in sight.
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve are prepared to increase interest rates further to tackle inflation, which could lift the value of US dollar against currencies and make dollar-denominated oil more expensive for investors.
"Demand concerns centred on the impact of rising interest rates to combat inflation and China's COVID-zero policy," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Vivek Dhar wrote in a note.
Still, global oil prices may rebound towards the end of the year - supply is expected to tighten further when a European Union embargo on Russian oil take effect on Dec 5.
The G7 will implement a price cap on Russian oil to limit Russia's lucrative oil export revenue following its invasion of Ukraine in February, and plans to take measures to ensure that the oil could still flow to emerging nations. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine "a special operation".    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
How reasonable is the eye-watering surge in drug prices?
UAE rakes in $5b as tourists return
Oil prices drop amid China C-19 curbs, possible rate hikes
Palak for establishing offshore campus of Russian Tech University in BD
Mercantile Bank conducts seminar on sustainable financing
SIBL exchange views with remittance clients
Dhaka Bank donates Ambulance to Diabetic Samity
7th edition of “BGMEA Cup” tournament begins September 29


Latest News
Transport workers' stir hits commuters hard in Sylhet
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Crimes against humanity: Khalilur ordered to be hanged
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
Bangladesh to fix top order riddle ahead of T20 WC
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
Fitness Center of Jatiya Press Club inaugurated on Monday
Titas disconnects gas connection of Gayeshwar's house due to bill default
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Most Read News
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid in revenge for offensive
Non-renewable energy in global temperature rise
Britons get 1st chance to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
360 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft