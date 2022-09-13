Palak for establishing offshore campus of Russian Tech University in BD

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak called for the establishment of the offshore campus of the Russian Technological University in Bangladesh with the aim of developing skills of IT sector.

The state minister Palak made the call while holding a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy at the ICT Tower in city's Agargaon area, said a press release on Sunday.

During the time, they also discussed various issues related to the mutual interests of the two countries.

Palak also made several proposals including Bangladesh and Russia joint venture Entrepreneurship Development Sustainable Startup Exchange Program, organizing Bangladesh-Russia Investment Summit, participation of Russian IT companies in Digital World Summit in December and establishment of Agency for Knowledge on Aeronautical and Space Horizon, to the Russian envoy.

The Russian ambassador assured full cooperation in these matters and also expressed hope that relations with Bangladesh in various fields including ICT will be strengthened in the near future. -BSS











