

Mercantile Bank conducts seminar on sustainable financing

A total of 243 officers including the heads of various divisions, cells of Head Office and branches participated in the seminar.

Bank's Additional Managing Director and CRO Mati Ul Hasan inaugurated the workshop and delivered his speech highlighting the importance of sustainable finance and advised all officials to strictly adhere to the concerned policy and guidelines of Bangladesh Bank.

Shamim Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO, also spoke on the occasion.

The virtual seminar was conducted by Khondkar Morshed Millat, Director, Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the programme.











