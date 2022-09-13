SIBL exchange views with remittance clients



Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) arranged a get-together and exchange of views meeting with Remittance Clients at Gulshan Branch, Dhaka, recently to create awareness of sending remittance through banking channel and its importance in the socio-economic development of the country.Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, was present in the event as chief guest. Chief Remittance Officer Md. Mosharraf Hossain was present as special guest while Md. Abdul Mottaleb, Manager of Gulshan Branch, presided over the event. Huge number remittance beneficiaries attended the program and expressed strong will to collect remittance through banking channels.