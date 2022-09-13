

Dhaka Bank donates Ambulance to Diabetic Samity

Hayatuzzaman - Ibrahim Health Care Center inaugurated recently in Manehar village of Araihajar Upazila of Narayanganj district.

The organization will be conducted with the personal property and financial support of businessman A T M Hayatuzzaman Khan and under the overall supervision of Bangladesh Diabetic Association, says a press release.

Dhaka Bank Limited provided an ambulance to Hayatuzzaman-Ibrahim Healthcare Center for providing emergency medical treatment to underprivileged sections of the society.

Nazrul Islam Babu MP, Narayanganj-2 was present as chief guest in the event. A T M Hayatuzzaman Khan, Abdul Hai Sarkar, Chairman of Dhaka Bank Ltd., Emranul Haque, Managing Director, Dhaka Bank, Abdul Mueed Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, Dhaka Bank, Md. Saif Uddin, Vice President of Bangladesh Diabetic Association, Dr. M A Samad, Secretary General of Bangladesh Diabetic Association along with other high officials of the organization and local elite were present at the ceremony. National Professor Dr. A K Azad Khan presided over the ceremony.













