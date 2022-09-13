

7th edition of “BGMEA Cup” tournament begins September 29

Mid and upper-managements of 16 garment factories of the country will compete in the 8-A-Side football tournament which will be organized by Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

The BGMEA Cup 2022 players' auction was held at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) , Dhaka on September 10 where the participating teams made additions to their squad, BGMEA said on Sunday.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan attended the player auction ceremony as the chief guest.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, BGMEA Director Md. Imranur Rahman, garment entrepreneurs, players and representatives of sponsors were also present at the programme.

A total of 16 reowned garment companies in Bangladesh will participate in the tournament.

Broadcast Partner - T-SPORTS, Internet Partner- Aamra, Gift Partner-CBL Munchee, Fitness Partner-Movement Solutions BD, Venue Partner- Uttara Kallyan Samiti.

These are the partners of this football tournament.

The 16 teams will be divided into 4 groups and the group stage matches will be played at Uttara Sector 4 Kallyan Samiti filed.

The final match of the football tournament will be held at the Army Stadium at a later date.

Md. Imranur Rahman, a Director of BGMEA and Managing Director of Bando Design Ltd, is a passionate footballer and an organizer who initiated the corporate football tournament in the garment industry 'BGMEA Cup' back in 2016. -UNB















