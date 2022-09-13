Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

7th edition of “BGMEA Cup” tournament begins September 29

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

7th edition of “BGMEA Cup” tournament begins September 29

7th edition of “BGMEA Cup” tournament begins September 29

The 7th edition of inter-garments football tournament titled 'BGMEA Cup' will begin on September 29 at Uttara Sector 4 Kallyan Samiti field.
Mid and upper-managements of 16 garment factories of the country will compete in the 8-A-Side football tournament which will be organized by Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).
The BGMEA Cup 2022 players' auction was held at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) , Dhaka on September 10 where the participating teams made additions to their squad, BGMEA said on Sunday.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan attended the player auction ceremony as the chief guest.
BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, BGMEA Director Md. Imranur Rahman, garment entrepreneurs, players and representatives of sponsors were also present at the programme.
A total of 16 reowned garment companies in Bangladesh will participate in the tournament.
Broadcast Partner - T-SPORTS, Internet Partner- Aamra, Gift Partner-CBL Munchee, Fitness Partner-Movement Solutions BD, Venue Partner- Uttara Kallyan Samiti.
These are the partners of this football tournament.
The 16 teams will be divided into 4 groups and the group stage matches will be played at Uttara Sector 4 Kallyan Samiti filed.
The final match of the football tournament will be held at the Army Stadium at a later date.
Md. Imranur Rahman, a Director of BGMEA and Managing Director of Bando Design Ltd, is a passionate footballer and an organizer who initiated the corporate football tournament in the garment industry 'BGMEA Cup' back in 2016.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
How reasonable is the eye-watering surge in drug prices?
UAE rakes in $5b as tourists return
Oil prices drop amid China C-19 curbs, possible rate hikes
Palak for establishing offshore campus of Russian Tech University in BD
Mercantile Bank conducts seminar on sustainable financing
SIBL exchange views with remittance clients
Dhaka Bank donates Ambulance to Diabetic Samity
7th edition of “BGMEA Cup” tournament begins September 29


Latest News
Transport workers' stir hits commuters hard in Sylhet
Transport workers' stir hits commuters hard in Sylhet
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Crimes against humanity: Khalilur ordered to be hanged
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
Bangladesh to fix top order riddle ahead of T20 WC
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
Fitness Center of Jatiya Press Club inaugurated on Monday
Titas disconnects gas connection of Gayeshwar's house due to bill default
Most Read News
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid in revenge for offensive
Non-renewable energy in global temperature rise
Britons get 1st chance to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
360 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft