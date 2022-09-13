Video
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:01 PM
Home Business

Naturals launches new beauty care brand ‘Pearl’

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

Neo Naturals Consumer Products Ltd. (Naturals) has launched its' new beauty care products brand "Pearl" in a grand event at the Six Seasons Hotel in Gulshan, Dhaka recently, says a press release.
The company has launched 18 new chemical-free 100% natural sources organic products for beauty, skin and hair care under the brand "Pearl". All the products of "Pearl" brand will be available at reputed shopping malls, super shops and popular e-commerce sites across the country.
Chairman of Naturals, also the country's prominent writer and Happiness Coach Md. Elias Kanchon gave the inaugural speech at the event. In his speech he said, "Since Naturals' journey in the domestic market in October 2020 the company has been bringing new organic products for the beauty-conscious consumers. In the continuation, we have now come out with a basket of new organic products under the brand "Pearl". The products under our brand will not only take care of woman's beauty, but also develop the inner beauty of her."
Popular model and actress Tanjin Tisha was in a special appearance at the launching ceremony of the brand "Pearl". Addressing the event Tanjin Tisha said, "We the people, working at the fashion and media industry, have to be aware of our glamour and makeup. There is always a risk of huge damage to our skin if we use chemical-mix beauty products. That's why we always try to use organic products. It's a great pleasure that the local company Naturals has come out with a number of organic beauty care products. I will definitely try these natural products under the brand "Pearl"."
Asif Ahnaf, Director of E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (ECAB) said, "The country's beauty care market is now led by chemical-mixed products from Korea. In this circumstance, we have badly need for an organic beauty care brand from Bangladesh. The Naturals has come forward with their organic beauty care products, and we should use these avoiding the chemical-mixed ones."
Tanzila Akter, Director of Neo Naturals Consumer Products Ltd. (Naturals) said, "Pure organic beauty product brand "Pearl" will work to prevent aging at the early age. The products of this brand will not only enhance the outer beauty of a woman but also enhance the inner beauty of her."
Among others, Neo Naturals Consumer Products Ltd. (Naturals) Managing Director Delwar Sheikh, Vice Chairman Palash Poddar, Head of Finance Md. Zahid Hasan, Head of Operation Md. Raihan Uddin, Head of Customer Care Nur Alam Bappi, Head of Production Yakub Sharif, Head of Creative Sabbir Ahamed, and Head of Purchase Dilip Kumar Roy, were present at the event.
Neo Naturals Consumer Products Ltd. (Naturals) is a brand, providing people's health care and beauty products. We believe that you can live healthily and glamorously with Naturals. Naturals is the best Organic food store online shop in Dhaka, Bangladesh.


