Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:01 PM
Home Business

Stock markets rally, as euro briefly surges

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

LONDON, Sept 12: Stock markets rallied Monday, building on pre-weekend momentum as investors priced in the expectation of further interest rate hikes aimed at taming decades-high inflation.
The euro surged against main rivals, a day after German central bank chief Joachim Nagel signalled that the European Central Bank (ECB) would probably continue raising its key rate.
The European single currency rocketed more than 1.4 percent against the dollar and 1.6 percent versus the yen before trimming gains around midday.
The ECB raised the key rate by a historic 75 basis points last week, and markets expect a similar-sized hike at an October meeting.
London, Paris and Frankfurt stock markets were up about 1.5 percent nearing the half-way stage, with Tokyo closing with a gain of more than one percent thanks to a weaker yen.
Markets in Hong Kong, China and South Korea were closed for a public holiday.
Investors worldwide are awaiting key US inflation data for August, due Tuesday, with the consumer price index (CPI) expected to ease slightly to eight percent -- still well above the Fed's two-percent target.
Traders expect the Fed to impose another large rate hike next week, after two 75-basis-point increases already.
Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities, said he expected stocks to "continue to drift higher" ahead of Tuesday's CPI data.
The inflation print "may well see further improvement as petrol prices have continued to pull back", he said.
Oil prices gained one percent Monday but remain pressured by the possibility of global demand weakening as growth slows and China's harsh zero-Covid policy continues to sap economic activity.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said she was hopeful the US economy could avoid a recession, but that the Fed would need to skilfully manage interest rates and also rely on "some good luck to achieve what we sometimes call a soft landing".    -AFP


