Nagad offers Tk 50 instant bonus on ‘Add Money’ from Banks

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Desk

Nagad brings an exclusive instant cashback of BDT 50 for its users on wallet loading from 'Bank to Nagad' option in the 'Nagad' app or the online banking/mobile app of the partner banks. The offer is aimed to facilitate simple and affordable service for a variety of products, including bill payments. The BDT 50 instant cashback is available to customers who successfully add money to a designated number, says a press release.
The 'Bank to Nagad' Add Money promotion is available to both current and newly enrolled Nagad customers with full profiles. If selected for this promotion, customers will be notified through SMS. When customers use 'Bank to Nagad' to add money to their 'Nagad' account, they will get the bonus in their 'Nagad' account.
The customers must have an active Nagad account to be eligible for the offer. If the instant cashback is not obtained despite meeting all of the offer's requirements, Nagad will pay the cashback to the customer's wallet within three days following the end of the campaign period.  
The ongoing deal is available to Nagad customers until September 30, 2022. Customers are not required to spend any additional costs to enjoy the offer. The offer can be availed after all terms and conditions have been met. However, the offer is not valid when *167# is dialed (USSD).
When adding money to their wallet, Nagad customers will receive instant cashback from the following banks - Trust Bank Limited, Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, City Bank Limited, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited, First Security Islami Bank, Mutual Trust Bank Limited, Prime Bank Limited, Premier Bank Limited, AB Bank Limited, NRBC Bank Limited, Social Islami Bank Limited, Dhaka Bank Limited, IFIC Bank Limited, National Bank Limited, Exim Bank Limited, Midland Bank Limited, Standard Bank Limited, Union Bank Limited, Shahajalal Islami Bank Limited, NRB Bank Limited, Rajshahi Agricultural Development Bank, Meghna Bank Limited, Bangladesh Development Bank Limited, Bengal Commercial Bank Limited, South Bengal Agriculture and Commerce Bank.
Regarding the instant cash back on Add money to 'Nagad' from the bank, the Chief Business Officer of Nagad Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "Since the beginning, Nagad has provided the best services and deals to encourage users to perform cashless transactions in the most cost-effective methods. The instant cashback offers on add money from leading banks exemplify our unceasing efforts to establish a cashless society. I am confident that this offer will significantly improve and elevate our customers' bank-to-wallet' loading experiences."
To know more details about this offer customers can visit the website or official Facebook page of 'Nagad' or dial 16167 or 09609616167.


