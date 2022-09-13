Video
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022
Bangladesh can be front-runner in adopting circularity in RMG: BGMEA

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has said the country has the potential to be a front-runner in adopting circularity in the ready-made garment (RMG) industry.
President Faruque Hassan underscored the importance of circularity to achieving the BGMEA's strategic vision of increasing sustainable material mix by 50 percent by 2030 as Ian de Cruz, global director of P4G, and Hali McKinley Lester, communications specialist of P4G, met him in Dhaka Saturday.
The objective of the meeting was to understand the status quo of circularity in Bangladesh and explore the readiness of the RMG industry to adopt a circular economy.
The two sides discussed different challenges and opportunities of introducing a circular economy system in Bangladesh's RMG industry, retaining the value of the textile waste, and closing the material loop by supporting the BGMEA and other RMG allied industries by creating a business model for prospective investors, and through impact investing.
Faruque invited Ian and Lester to join the Made in Bangladesh Week to be organised by the BGMEA on 12-18 November this year.
BGMEA directors Asif Ashraf, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, and Founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange Mostafiz Uddin also attended the meeting.    -UNB


