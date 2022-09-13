The Body Shop launches third outlet in BD

Celebrating its fourth year of operations in Bangladesh, The Body Shop, a pioneering sustainable beauty brand rooted in the UK, has extended its retail footprint in the country by opening its third outlet at Unimart in Gulshan 2, Dhaka, says a press release.

The new outlet at the heart of the capital is expected to help maintain the appeal of a brand that has become Bangladesh's most trusted in skincare and beauty within a short period of time. With this addition, The Body Shop now has total three official retail points in Bangladesh.

Offering products and campaigns for every season, the brand gained immense popularity in the market. All of its stores showcase a wide range of products across skincare, bath and body, cosmetics, hair, fragrance, gifts, accessories, and many other categories. Besides, customers can also get free suggestions on skincare and cosmetics from The Body Shop's trained sales representatives. The outlets stock a wide variety of the brand's most iconic product range, such as - the Tea Tree range, Expert Facial Masks, Vitamin E range, Vitamin C collection and a wide range of Limited-edition bath and body and make up items appropriate for the people of Bangladesh. Customers will also find the brand's newest arrivals in the outlets following global releases.

On top of it, customers can become a member of The Body Shop Bangladesh's unique reward program "Love Your Body Club", and enjoy special privileges, reward points, and members' only discounts.















