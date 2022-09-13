

IFIC Bank partners with Mastercard

To offer customers maximum utility from card products and services, IFIC Bank has entered a partnership with Mastercard, says a press release.In an informal ceremony at IFIC tower recently, Mastercard Country Manager Syed Mohammad Kamal handed over the Principal Membe rLicense to Shah A Sarwar, MD and CEO, IFIC Bank Ltd.Present at the ceremony were, Gitanka D Datta, DMD and Chief Business Officer (SME & Retail), Md. Monitur Rahman, DMD and Head of COIT,Ferdousi Begum, Head of SME and Retail Productsfrom the Bank and Sohail Alim and Zakia Sultana, Director, Account Management, Mastercard along with other high officials from both organizations were present at the ceremony.