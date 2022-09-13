

BGMEA, OCAIB willing to collaborate on supply chain management training

The interest was expressed when founding President of OCAIB Leo Zhuang met BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the BGMEA office on Sunday.

BGMEA Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin was also present at the meeting.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh's RMG industry has been continuously making efforts to enhance its capacities and competitiveness where developing skills of workers and mid-level management is a top priority, according to a media release issued on Monday.

BGMEA is willing to join hands with OCAIB to further improve the skills of mid-level managers in managing supply chain which is a key factor in determining the success of apparel business in the competitive business landscape, he added. -UNB











