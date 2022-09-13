Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA, OCAIB willing to collaborate on supply chain management training

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188

BGMEA, OCAIB willing to collaborate on supply chain management training

BGMEA, OCAIB willing to collaborate on supply chain management training

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Overseas Chinese Association in Bangladesh (OCAIB) are willing to collaborate in providing training to mid-level management in the RMG industry to improve their knowledge and skills in supply chain management.
The interest was expressed when founding President of OCAIB Leo Zhuang met BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at the BGMEA office on Sunday.
BGMEA Vice President Md. Nasir Uddin was also present at the meeting.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh's RMG industry has been continuously making efforts to enhance its capacities and competitiveness where developing skills of workers and mid-level management is a top priority, according to a media release issued on Monday.
BGMEA is willing to join hands with OCAIB to further improve the skills of mid-level managers in managing supply chain which is a key factor in determining the success of apparel business in the competitive business landscape, he added.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
How reasonable is the eye-watering surge in drug prices?
UAE rakes in $5b as tourists return
Oil prices drop amid China C-19 curbs, possible rate hikes
Palak for establishing offshore campus of Russian Tech University in BD
Mercantile Bank conducts seminar on sustainable financing
SIBL exchange views with remittance clients
Dhaka Bank donates Ambulance to Diabetic Samity
7th edition of “BGMEA Cup” tournament begins September 29


Latest News
Transport workers' stir hits commuters hard in Sylhet
Transport workers' stir hits commuters hard in Sylhet
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Crimes against humanity: Khalilur ordered to be hanged
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
Bangladesh to fix top order riddle ahead of T20 WC
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
Fitness Center of Jatiya Press Club inaugurated on Monday
Titas disconnects gas connection of Gayeshwar's house due to bill default
Most Read News
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid in revenge for offensive
Non-renewable energy in global temperature rise
Britons get 1st chance to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
360 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft