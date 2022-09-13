Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) , today plunged further due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), finally went down by 9.99 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 6,528. Two other indices also edged lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, plunged 16.67 points to finish at 2,356 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) fell 2.68 points to close at 1,429.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, also fell to Taka 13.61 billion on the premier bourse, which was 20 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Taka 16.92 billion.

Of the 378 issues traded, 124 closed higher, 115 lower and 139 others remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing was the day's top gainer, soaring 9.96 per cent while Sonargaon Textiles was the worst loser, losing 9.0 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also edged lower with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) falling 61 points to settle at 19,198 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) losing 38 points to close at 11,508.

Of the issues traded, 110 advanced, 81 declined and 100 issues remained unchanged. The port-city bourse traded 6.58 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 279 million. -BSS















