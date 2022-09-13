

Tripartite int’l trade summit held in city

The event was facilitated by Cityscape International Ltd; a Dhaka based leading construction and real estate Company, well known for pioneering critical mega infrastructural ventures through innovation and sustainable green technologies to make a difference in community living standards in the markets it serves.

The seminar highlighted the resilience and competitiveness of the Bangladesh economy as well as the process, incentives and facilities offered by Bangladesh government to foreign investors.

Cityscape International Ltd (CIL) presented its accomplishments and shared conceptual highlights on Cityscape Lifestyle Project to potential investors, which aims to spread happiness, wellbeing and elevate the standard of living for the communities it serves.

During this summit, business networking leads amongst key stakeholders from Malaysia and Indonesia has been executed and a Memorandum of Understanding for investment in Cityscape Lifestyle project was signed, which is the latest venture of this renowned company.

During this summit scopes to initiate trade and investment on various sectors were discussed amongst investors from Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh.

During the summit, Heru Hartanto Subolo, Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh, Gita Irawan Wirjawan, former Indonesian minister of trade, Iskandar Bin Mohd Nuli, Executive Chairman and CEO at Labuan IBFC, Indonesia, Nahid Sarwar, Managing Director of Cityscape Group, Pavel Sarwar and Mustafa Moin Sarwar, Director of Cityscape Group spoke.

Amongst others Investors and policymakers from various Indonesian, Malaysian and Bangladeshi organizations and high officials of Bangladesh Ministry of Finance, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA), Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), different Banks and non-banking financial institutions took part in the discussion.











