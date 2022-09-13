

MoU executed with NRBC Bank for dev of youth as entrepreneurs: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mentioned this initiative of NRBC Bank in an event and said that an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) has been signed between Karmasangsthan Bank and NRBC Bank to develop youth as entrepreneurs.

From here, our trained youth can become entrepreneurs with Tk.5.00 lac to Tk.10.00 lac loan as startup capital. A special allocation has been kept for this program in the budget.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina mentioned these at the 'Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award-2022' ceremony which has been organized for the second time by the Ministry of Youth and Sports at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Sunday, says a press release.

PM Sheikh Hasina was virtually connected to this program from her official residence Ganabhaban as chief guest. The Prime Minister also said youth are being given loans from the Karmasangsthan Bank without any guarantee so that they can become entrepreneurs and create employment for others.

NRBC Bank is providing loans to trained youth on easy terms and condition under an agreement with the Department of Youth Development. Through this initiative more youth will be able to avail loan facilities up to Tk.10 lac from 4 percent to maximum 9 percent interest. It will support creating self-employment and employment for others. To become entrepreneurs, priority will be given to women, third gender and people with special needs.

Besides, NRBC Bank is disbursing loans to entrepreneurs under the CMSME sector at 7 percent interest. Recently, NRBC Bank and Bangladesh Bank signed an agreement witnessed by Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder to provide this loan from the Central Bank's refinancing fund of Tk. 25,000 crore.

NRBC Bank has already given loans to 25 thousand entrepreneurs who availed loan facilities of Tk.4,600 crores. Tk. 175 Crore loans were disbursed under the first and second incentive package to entrepreneurs of the CMSME sector for the coronavirus crisis. 500 entrepreneurs availed this low interest loan facility.

In addition, NRBC Bank has introduced micro credit facilities for marginalized people at rural level. With the aim of creating employment at home, Tk.1,500.00 crores of loans have already been distributed among 36 thousand entrepreneurs.











