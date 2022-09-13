BD trade fair in New York City begins from Sept 23

A three-day Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair will start on September 23 in New York, the USA.

Muktdhara New York and USA-Bangladesh Business Links in association with the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce are going to organise the day and trade fair at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York City.

Talking to BSS, Founder and President of Mark Jeff Muktdhara New York Biswajit Saha said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi is expected to inaugurate the three-day fair at the Annual Expo International Pavilion of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce in Manhattan's Midtown Hilton.

The event is designed to be a perfect amalgamation of Bangladeshi trade and cultural showcase aiming to contribute towards facilitating USA-Bangladesh bilateral trade by bringing noted delegates from the USA and Bangladesh along with business conglomerates and investors, he added.

He said apart from stalls of Bangladeshi products, there will be a seminar on export of Bangladeshi products to America and IT related seminars for American mainstream businessmen.

He mentioned that the event at the Hilton will be held from 9am to 4pm.

On the same day, he said the three-day Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair will open from 6 pm to 11 pm on September 25 at Marriott Marquis in Times Square. He said thirty one local business groups are going to take part at the trade fair.

The companies are Akij FMCG Limited, Bangladesh Paper Mills Association (BPMA), Raj Kamal Khamar Bari Ltd, Bengal Polymer Wears Ltd, Artisan House Bd. Ltd, Star Line Food Products Ltd, Women Entrepreneurs Network for Development Association (WEND).

It also include Anik Composite Mills Ltd, Thai Food Products, Marsik Pvt Limited, Alin Food Products Limited, Rajshahi Silk Fashion, One Pharma Limited, Jovian Sweater Limited, Rupali Life Insurance Company Limited, M/S Mumu Enterprise, Women's Fashion World, V International, Texstar Design, Graaho Ltd, EFOLI, Dial2Support, Winbridge, Link Vision Software Solution, Bugsbd Limited, Deshlink Limited, RA Communications, Icicle Corporation, Inland, Xpeedstudio and Regnum Resource limited. -BSS











