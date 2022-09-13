IFC-led PaCT helped factories cut carbon and water waste: BGMEA

Video
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022
Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said    the International Finance Corporation (IFC)-led Advisory Partnership for Cleaner Textile (PaCT) has helped participating factories cut carbon and water footprints.
PaCT is a holistic programme that supports the entire textile value chain - spinning, weaving, wet processing and garment factories in adopting cleaner production practices.
It engages with brands, technology suppliers, industrial associations, financial institutions, government to bring about systemic and positive environmental change in Bangladesh textile sector and contribute to the sector's long-term competitiveness and environmental sustainability.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan thanked the IFC for its continued support to  the apparel industry over the past few decades when Nishat Chowdhury, programme manager of PaCT, paid a visit to Faruque in Dhaka Sunday.
They had discussions about the progress of the ongoing projects which are being implemented by BGMEA with the financial support of IFC for the development of the RMG industry. IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has already funded several studies for the apparel sector to explore its opportunities and ways to realise them.
One of the studies aims to identify the potential scope of non-cotton textile and apparel for Bangladesh in the global apparel market and formulate a strategy to develop the country's overall competitiveness and strength in the area.  Another study is being conducted on the readymade garment (RMG) sector's recovery roadmap.    -UNB


