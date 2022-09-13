Spinners fear exhausting stock of raw materials to hamper production

Declining stocks of raw materials amid commercial banks' unwillingness to open letters of credit (LC) might severely hamper production and exports of textile and apparel items, according to Textile sector source.

Textiles and readymade garment manufacturers' sources said they were facing trouble in opening LC which will be settled by Export Development Fund (EDF) and Usance Paid At Sight (UPAS) LC or deferred LC in most of the banks in recent time.

They said stock of raw materials for four to five months was needed for continuation of smooth production and exports but with the current stock the textile sector could continue its production for two to three months as banks were not opening LCs showing dollar crisis as an excuse.

Most commercial banks are unwilling to opening LC under EDF, UPAS and deferred-payment systems for dollar shortages which, spinners fear, may lead to production suspension of basic apparel raw material.

Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) on Sunday disclosed the matter while in a note of concern over the situation r, the primary textile millers' association said local spinners might continue production over next three months with existing raw materials.

BTMA in a letter, signed by its president Mohammad Ali Khokon, to the central bank on Sunday said they could not import the requisite raw materials like cotton, polyester staple fibre (PSF) and viscose staple fibre (VSF) to feed readymade garment (RMG) exporters.

"Declining stocks of raw materials might severely hamper production and exports of textile and apparel items," Khokon says in the letter. He said textile mills need to have raw material stocks for at least four to five months while it takes three to four months to get imported raw materials in hands.

So, mills have to import raw materials like cotton, PSF and VSF on a regular basis, the BTMA leader has told the Bangladesh Bank (BB), adding: mills might run production for next three months with existing stock of raw-material.

The association fears that operations of many spinning mills might come to a grinding halt if commercial banks don't open LC for raw material imports, leading to yarn unavailability.

Production in the value chain of textile mills -- weaving, knitting, dyeing, printing, and finishing -- would be affected in absence of yarn supply from spinning mills, the letter reads. He said the production disruption would not only deepen the existing dollar crisis but also affect export earnings, the association forewarns adding it might also lead to unemployment of many workers.

The BTMA requested the central bank to take necessary measures and instruct the commercial banks accordingly as regards the opening of L/Cs under Export Development Fund (EDF), UPAS (Usance Payable at Sight) and deferred systems.

Mohammad Hatem, executive vice president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), said they were also facing similar problem.













