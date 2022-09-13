Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 12:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Spinners fear exhausting stock of raw materials to hamper production

Published : Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Business Correspondent

Declining stocks of raw materials amid commercial banks' unwillingness to open letters of credit (LC) might severely hamper production and exports of textile and apparel items, according to Textile sector source.  
Textiles and readymade garment manufacturers' sources said they were facing trouble in opening LC which will be settled by Export Development Fund (EDF) and Usance Paid At Sight (UPAS) LC or deferred LC in most of the banks in recent time.
They said stock of raw materials for four to five months was needed for continuation of smooth production and exports but with the current stock the textile sector could continue its production for two to three months as banks were not opening LCs showing dollar crisis as an excuse.
Most commercial banks are unwilling to opening LC under EDF, UPAS and deferred-payment systems for dollar shortages which, spinners fear, may lead to production suspension of basic apparel raw material.
Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) on Sunday disclosed the matter while in a note of concern over the situation r, the primary textile millers' association said local spinners might continue production  over next three months with existing raw materials.
BTMA in a letter, signed by its president Mohammad Ali Khokon, to the central bank on Sunday said they could not import the requisite raw materials like cotton, polyester staple fibre (PSF) and viscose staple fibre (VSF) to feed readymade garment (RMG) exporters.
"Declining stocks of raw materials might severely hamper production and exports of textile and apparel items," Khokon says in the letter. He said textile mills need to have raw material stocks for at least four to five months while it takes three to four months to get imported raw materials in hands.
So, mills have to import raw materials like cotton, PSF and VSF on a regular basis, the BTMA leader has told the Bangladesh Bank (BB), adding: mills might run production for next three months with existing stock of raw-material.
The association fears that operations of many spinning mills might come to a grinding halt if commercial banks don't open LC for raw material imports, leading to yarn unavailability.
Production in the value chain of textile mills -- weaving, knitting, dyeing, printing, and finishing -- would be affected in absence of yarn supply from spinning mills, the letter reads. He said the production disruption would not only deepen the existing dollar crisis but also affect export earnings, the association forewarns adding it might also lead to unemployment of many workers.
The BTMA requested the central bank to take necessary measures and instruct the commercial banks accordingly as regards the opening of L/Cs under Export Development Fund (EDF), UPAS (Usance Payable at Sight) and deferred systems.
Mohammad Hatem, executive vice president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), said they were also facing similar problem.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
How reasonable is the eye-watering surge in drug prices?
UAE rakes in $5b as tourists return
Oil prices drop amid China C-19 curbs, possible rate hikes
Palak for establishing offshore campus of Russian Tech University in BD
Mercantile Bank conducts seminar on sustainable financing
SIBL exchange views with remittance clients
Dhaka Bank donates Ambulance to Diabetic Samity
7th edition of “BGMEA Cup” tournament begins September 29


Latest News
Transport workers' stir hits commuters hard in Sylhet
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Crimes against humanity: Khalilur ordered to be hanged
BB raises inter-bank dollar rate to Tk 96
Train derails in Rajshahi, communication resumes after 9hrs
Bangladesh to fix top order riddle ahead of T20 WC
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
Fitness Center of Jatiya Press Club inaugurated on Monday
Titas disconnects gas connection of Gayeshwar's house due to bill default
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Most Read News
UN decries Russia's intimidation of opponents to Ukraine war
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking power grid in revenge for offensive
Non-renewable energy in global temperature rise
Britons get 1st chance to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
360 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
White House pledges continued support for Ukraine amid counteroffensive
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft