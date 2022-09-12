Video
Installation of CCTV made mandatory at Durga Puja mandaps

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Staff Correspondent

The government has decided to install CCTV cameras at all Puja mandaps mandatorily across the country to ensure security during upcoming Durga Puja, the largest religious festival of the Hindu community.
At the same time, additional number of Ansar forces would also be deployed in the mandaps for the period of Puja this year. Mobile courts will also be vigilant during the period.
The decision was taken on Sunday at a meeting on law and order during Durga Puja held at the Home Ministry conference room at the Secretariat with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal in the chair.
While talking to journalists after the meeting, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said it's mandatory to install CCTV cameras at all Puja mandaps to ensure security during upcoming Durga Puja.
"Last year, we had directed to install CCTV cameras but it was not complied with completely. There was no camera at the temple of Nanua Dighir Par in Cumilla. We could have instantly arrest the miscreant if the temple was brought under the CCTV coverage," he added.
A man put the Holy Quran inside Nanua Dighir Par Puja Mandap in Cumilla during the Puja on October 13 last year. The incident led to communal attacks on Durga Puja mandaps across the country as well as Hindu homes at different places.
Later, police arrested 35-year-old Iqbal Hossain, a resident of Sujanagar under Cumilla city from Cox's Bazar. Iqbal admitted about his offence after arrest.
In the briefing, Kamal said the government asked the organisers to deploy sufficient numbers of volunteers at the Mandaps. Same time, mobile courts will also work during the period, so that necessary legal actions could be taken in case of emergency, he added.
"Law enforcers last year discharged their duties through patrolling at the Mandaps due to Covid-19 situation. But this year, members of law enforcer and Ansar will be deployed at all Mandaps," he said, adding Ansar forces will ensure security with their day and night duty during the Puja.
He said they would monitor social media and take necessary steps if anyone tries to spread any rumour through the social media platforms.


