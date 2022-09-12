Video
Writ filed in HC challenging validity of DAP gazette

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition was filed on Sunday with the High Court challenging the legality of the gazette notification over the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) for the capital.
Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Md Eunus Ali Akond filed the petition with the related branch of the High Court on Sunday morning.
The petitioner sought HC directives to stay the effectiveness of new DAP. It also prayed to HC to issue a rule asking the government to explain why the new DAP plan should not be declared illegal.
After filing the petition, the petitioner told reporters that the High Court is likely to hold hearing on the petition within few days.
It was mentioned in the petition that the government has approved the DAP and issued a gazette notification to this effect on August 22 this year in violation of the Town Improvement Act,1973, Water Bodies Protection Act, 2000 and Acquisition and Requisition Act, 2017.
The petition also said that as per the laws, the government could not cancel the previous DAPs and change its water bodies, but the government approved the DAP on August 22 defying the provisions.
The petitioner alleged that his 5 katha plot in Bashundhara area has been included in the recent DAP though it was out of the DAP of 2010.
Therefore, Rajdhani Unnyayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) is not giving the petitioner no-objection certificate for building a house in his plot, saying that a 200-feet road will be constructed through his land plot, the petitioner added.
On August 22, the government published a gazette notification for the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) of 1,528 square kilometres under Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha.
With the new gazette, the effectiveness of the old DAP was reportedly abolished on that day, so the new DAP, effective from 2016 to 2035, will be valid from now.


