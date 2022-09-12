Meeting on Jungle Salimpur Master Plan at PMO today

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 11: A high-powered meeting will be held at Prime Minister's Office (PMO) today to prepare a master plan for construction of various projects at Jungle Salimpur, Sitakunda upazila.

The divisional commissioner, the deputy commissioner, Chattogram metropolitan police commissioner, Chattogram Development Authority chairman and Chittagong City Corporation representatives have been invited to attend the meeting, divisional commissioner Ashrafuddin Ahmed told the Daily Observer.

Ahmed Kaikaus, Principal Secretary at PMO is expected to chair the meeting.

The Chattogram Central Jail, Sports village, Hill Management Training Centre, Eco park, a night safari park, Training Centres for the Police, RAB and Ansar, a high-powered Tower for Bangladesh Betar, several projects of Chattogram City Corporation are likely to be developed on a 3,100-acre in Jungle Salimpur.

These khas lands have been under illegal occupation of criminals for long.

The Chattogram district administration has published a Public Notice asking the illegal occupants to vacate the entire Jungle Salimpur on 3,100 acres of Khas land.

Following steps by the district administration to get the jungle vacated,

most of the illegal occupants started to leave the area.

During raids illegal power, gas and water connections were disconnected.

A 57.50-acre night safari park, first in South Asia, will be constructed there at a cost of Tk 20 crore.

Jungle Salimpur had virtually disappeared due to illegal settlements and encroachments.

The proposed park is designed to conserve biodiversity with ecotourism.

It will have tigers, lions, giraffes, zebras and wild deer.

Visitors would get the opportunity to travel around the park in minibuses to see the roaming wild animals.

Officials said that the night safari park will be just like Singapore's Mandai Nocturnal Wildlife Park.

The Chattogram district administration has already started the construction of boundary walls of the proposed Safari Park, which is expected to be opened to visitors in 2023.

A mobile court in a drive in Salimpur hilly area check post filed 38 cases and realized Tk 31,000in fines from the drivers of 41 vehicles plying on the streets without valid documents.

Executive Magistrates of the district administration conducted the mobile court in cooperation with the law enforcers.

Every suspect entering the Salimpur Jungle was questioned and outsiders were debarred from entering the jungle during the 24-hour drive.







