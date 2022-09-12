School boy, newborn, 8 others die, 20 injured in traffic accidents  

At least 10 people were killed including, a school boy and a newborn and 20 others were also injured in separate road accidents in capital Dhaka, Rangpur, Cox's Bazar, Narayanganj, Laksmipur and Sunamganj.

In capital city Dhaka, a student of Class X was killed after a bus ran over him at Tejgaon in the capital on Sunday morning on his way to school.

The deceased was identified as Md Ali Hossain, 17, was a student of Class X at Govt Science School and College at Tejgaon. He lived with his parents at Kuniapara in Tejgaon.

Amanullah, uncle of the victim, said an unidentified bus ran over Ali Hossain while he was crossing a road at BG Press area in Tejgaon around 7:45am, which left him critically injured.

He was taken to a local hospital and then shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where on-duty doctor declared him dead at 8:30am. Ali Hossain met the tragic end of his life while going to school, said his uncle.

Our Rangpur Correspondent added three people, including a newborn, were killed in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and an ambulance at the Sholeyasha Kharubhanj bridge point on the Rangpur-Dinajpur Highway in Taraganj upazila on Saturday night.

"The mishap occurred when the bus from Dhaka and ambulance from Nilphamari collided head-on from opposite directions there at 5:00am," Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Rangpur Highway Circle Zahidur Rahman Chowdhury said.

Seven people on board the ambulance were injured in the accident. They were rushed to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared three of them dead.

"The victims were going to Rangpur Medical College Hospital from Nilphamari Sadar Upazila Health Complex with the sick newborn," the ASP said.

The deceased were identified as ambulance driver Al-Amin Barat, 30, son of Nasir Uddin, Rafiqul Islam, 40, son of Jahanur Islam and a seven-day-old newborn of Nilphamari.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Taraganj Highway Police Station Sheikh Mohammad Mahbub Morshed said the driver and helper of the passenger bus fled from the spot soon after the accident. A case has been lodged with Taraganj Police Station in this connection.

Our Cox's Bazar Correspondent added two Rohingya girls from the Ukhiya camp in Cox's Bazar were killed after a truck carrying bricks overturned and crushed them.

Kamran Hossain. Additional Superintendent of Police (Media) said "A brick-laden truck lost control and overturned. Meanwhile, the two teenage girls standing on the side of the road were crushed by the truck. The accident took place at E-9 Block of Jamtoli Camp 15 in Ukhiya around 11:00am on Monday (11 September)."

The deceased have been identified as Kanta, 14, daughter of Ziabul Haque, a resident of Camp-15 Block-G/12, and Kalima, 12, daughter of Abdus Salam, a resident of Block-G/2 of the same camp.

Police said that a team of camp volunteers and fire service with the help of APBn members started a rescue operation. Later the girls were rescued and taken to a local hospital where doctors declared them dead. After that, the bodies of the two girls were handed over to Ukhiya police station.

Our Narayanganj Correspondent reports two motorcycle riders were killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle at Siddhirganj of Narayanganj. The accident took place on the slope of Kachampur Bridge on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at around 12:00pm on Saturday.

The deceased are Amir Hamza, 18, son of Abdur Rashid Bhuiya of Sanarpar area of Siddhirganj, Narayanganj and Shraban Reza, 18, son of Selim Reza of the same area.

Kanchpur Shimrail Highway Camp In-charge AKM Sharfuddin said the accident took place at night following a collision with an unknown vehicle.

Shravan Reza died in Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Amir Hamza died in a private hospital in Dhaka on Sunday morning. Their bodies have been handed over to their families. A case will be filed with the police.

Our Sunamganj Correspondent added that thirteen passengers were injured in a road accident in Derai upazila of Sunamganj district on Saturday night.

According to police, a Dhaka-bound bus carrying 52 passengers fell into a ditch on Derai-Modonpur road in Sujanagar village at about 8:30pm after its driver lost control over the steering, leaving 13 people injured. Of the injured, three people were admitted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Our Laxmipur Correspondent writes two persons were killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Charjangali area under Ramgati upazila of the district on Saturday night. The deceased were identified as Arif Hossan Babu and Zakir Hossan Botu.

According to eyewitnesses and police, a pick-up hit five passersby at Komalnagor Laxmipur two died on the spot and another three were injured. The pickup van was seized but the driver fled the scene.













