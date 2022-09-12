Mohibullah murder charge framed

Cox's Bazar, Sep 11: A Cox's Bazar court on Sunday framed charges filed in connection with the murder of Rohingya leader Mohibullah.

Mohammad Ismail, Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge, framed charges on Sunday. Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Court has ordered to start the trial of 29 accused in Rohingya leader Muhibullah murder case.

Public Prosecutor (PP) Advocate Faridul Alam of Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Court, confirmed it. Alam said the judge ordered starting the trial taking the charge sheet submitted by police into cognizance.

Earlier, the court held a hearing on the charge sheet submitted by police in the murder case. After the hearing, the court framed charges against 29 accused.

The PP also said the judicial trial in the much-talked about Rohingya leader Muhibullah murder case has formally begun with the framing of charges.

During the framing of charges, 15, of the 29 accused, were present at the court. The rest 14 accused have been absconding. A total of 38 people have been made witnesses in the case.

On June 13 last, police submitted the charge sheet to the court accusing 29 persons after long eight and a half months of investigation.

Investigation Officer (IO) of the case and Ukhia Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Gazi Salahuddin submitted the charge sheet to the court. Later, the charge sheet was placed at the court of Cox's Bazar's Senior Judicial Magistrate Akhter Javed. Then charge framing hearing was held.

The 48-year-old Muhibullah was the Chairman of Arakan Rohingya Society For Peace and Human Rights. At the same time, he had a role in Rohingya repatriation.

At night on September 29, 2021, Muhibullah was gunned down by assailants inside the office of Arakan Rohingya Society For Peace and Human Rights at Lambashia Rohingya Camp in Ukhia of Cox's Bazar. On the following day, his brother Habibullah filed a murder case being the plaintiff. In the case, some 20 to 25 persons were made accused.

Later in October 2021, members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBN-14) arrested four people including a member of the Mohibullah killing squad. Among them, accused Azizul Haque gave a confessional statement before the court. The rest three accused are Muhammad Rashid alias Murshid Amin of D-block in Kutupalong camp, Muhammad Anas and Nur Muhammad of B-block of the camp.

A number of people have been arrested in connection with the case. Of them, six gave confessional statements under Section 164.













