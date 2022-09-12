Video
Home Front Page

SAFF Women’s Championship 2022

Lanka’s last hope to play super-four

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Mahtab Uddin

from Kathmandu
Sri Lanka women's national football team which had a 0-5 defeat to Bhutan in its first of the two-match group round still has a chance to play the semifinals if it can win against Nepal today with a six-goal difference.
The match is set to be played at 5:45pm (BST)  at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium at Tripureshwar at Kathmandu in Nepal.
At this moment, Nepal and Bhutan are leading the point table with both having three points each.
While Nepal is holding runner-up the other two opponents, Bhutan and Sri Lanka, never played in the semis before.
In the group this time, Bhutan already played two matches. It lost the first match to the host by 0-4 but returned in the race to the semis after winning against Sri Lanka by 5-0. Bhutan kept its dream to play the first-ever semis alive after the team thrashed Sri Lanka.
On the other hand, after losing the first match, the Lankans are already in a bad spot from which they can only recover by winning the last group match today.
Nepal women are 102nd while the Lankans are 153rd as per the latest FIFA women's ranking.
Nepal women had a 4-0 win over the Lankans in the group round in the 2019 SAFF Women's Championship at Shaheed Maidan Rangasala at Biratnagar in Nepal.
Considering the statistics and recent performances, Nepal is a far better team than Sri Lanka. But, anything is possible in football and who knows what the Lankans will do against Nepal on the day.
Both the opponents had practiced on Sunday and went through their plans for the Monday match. Specifically, Lankan women are getting ready to give their best shot in the match.


