Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 September, 2022, 3:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Priority to gas exploration, extraction: Nasrul

China’s Sinopec to drill for gas at Well No-10 in Biyanibazar gas field

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Special Correspondent

The Energy Division has signed a deal with the Sinopec International Petroleum Service Corporation of China to complete an exploratory well drilling and all related work at the Biyanibazar gas field in Sylhet on Sunday.
"We expect to get 10 million cubic feet of gas per day from this Well No 10, which is more precious to us right at the present moment as we are running after shortage," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said during the signing ceremony through a video programme.
To complete the tasks, Energy Division will use the Gas Development Fund for complete the job along with GOB fund, he said.
"The government is giving highest priority in gas exploration activities and gas extraction work, however, to increase daily output we are committed to continuing the gas exploration and development work," the state minister said.
He urged the companies to identify the right location for drilling work and come with objective plan to increase gas production in the country. He requests the contractors to complete their by the stipulated time-frame.
At present, the Sylhet Gas Fields Limited (SGFL) has under its umbrella of five gas fields -- Haripur Gas Field, Rashidpur Gas Field, Chhatak Gas Field, Kailashtilla Gas Field and Beanibazar Gas Field.
However, the Chhatak Gas Field is currently abandoned. The remaining 12 wells are currently producing 91 million cubic feet of gas per day.
Last week Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (BAPEX) inaugurated the excavation work of the abandoned Well No 1 of the gas field of Biyanibazar gas field.
Petrobangla Chairman Nazmul Ahsan, Managing director of Sylhet Gas Fields Limited (SGFL) Md Mizanur Rahman,  BAPEX Managing Director Mohammad Ali were also present among others.
State minister said that the drilling of the well will be completed by December.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modi to attend regional summit with Russia, China, Pakistan
Installation of CCTV made mandatory at Durga Puja mandaps
Queen Elizabeth II begins solemn final journey
Writ filed in HC challenging validity of DAP gazette
Meeting on Jungle Salimpur Master Plan at PMO today
School boy, newborn, 8 others die, 20 injured in traffic accidents  
Mohibullah murder charge framed
Lanka’s last hope to play super-four


Latest News
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
Chartered flights to take Covid-stranded Bangladeshi students back to China
Everlasting Dhaka-Delhi relations make BNP annoyed: AL
Don’t antagonise people: BNP warns civil servants
Govt doesn't want a normal election: JaPa
BNP is upset as PM’s India visit becomes successful: Hasan
Bhanuka Rajapaksa leads Sri Lanka to 170
Most Read News
End of the second Elizabethan era
Smart Bangladesh by 2041: Ensure digital access to all
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Leading BD tech firms face cyber attacks
20 hurt as BCL factions clash in Cumilla
Hasina-Modi summit: Renewed focus on connectivity
9/11 attacks: Biden to mark 21st anniv, tributes pour in
Made in Bangladesh Week to begin in city from Monday
Concerted efforts help avoid possible disasters from Covid-19: PM
New inland sea swamps Pakistan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft