Priority to gas exploration, extraction: Nasrul

The Energy Division has signed a deal with the Sinopec International Petroleum Service Corporation of China to complete an exploratory well drilling and all related work at the Biyanibazar gas field in Sylhet on Sunday.

"We expect to get 10 million cubic feet of gas per day from this Well No 10, which is more precious to us right at the present moment as we are running after shortage," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said during the signing ceremony through a video programme.

To complete the tasks, Energy Division will use the Gas Development Fund for complete the job along with GOB fund, he said.

"The government is giving highest priority in gas exploration activities and gas extraction work, however, to increase daily output we are committed to continuing the gas exploration and development work," the state minister said.

He urged the companies to identify the right location for drilling work and come with objective plan to increase gas production in the country. He requests the contractors to complete their by the stipulated time-frame.

At present, the Sylhet Gas Fields Limited (SGFL) has under its umbrella of five gas fields -- Haripur Gas Field, Rashidpur Gas Field, Chhatak Gas Field, Kailashtilla Gas Field and Beanibazar Gas Field.

However, the Chhatak Gas Field is currently abandoned. The remaining 12 wells are currently producing 91 million cubic feet of gas per day.

Last week Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (BAPEX) inaugurated the excavation work of the abandoned Well No 1 of the gas field of Biyanibazar gas field.

Petrobangla Chairman Nazmul Ahsan, Managing director of Sylhet Gas Fields Limited (SGFL) Md Mizanur Rahman, BAPEX Managing Director Mohammad Ali were also present among others.

State minister said that the drilling of the well will be completed by December.







