Monday, 12 September, 2022, 3:56 AM
Dollar rate fixed at Tk 108 for remitters, Tk 99 for export bill encashment

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Correspondent

The maximum exchange rate for dollar has been fixed at Tk108 for inward remittance, encashment of export bills would be at Tk 99 and banks would sell dollar to importers at Tk 104.50 The rate would be effective from Monday.    
Bankers agreed that the average cost of remittance collection and cost of encashment of export bills would put the dollar cost to banks at Tk 103.50. That is, they would buy dollar at Tk 103.50 and adding Tk 1.0 to it, they would sell dollar to importers at Tk 104.50
The rate has been fixed for five days. Bangladesh Bank would monitor it.   
This decision was made on at a meeting in Sonali Bank headquarters participated by Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (Bafeda) and the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) on Sunday.
Bafeda Chairman and Managing Director of Sonali Bank Afzal Karim, Association of Bankers Bangladesh Chairman Selim RF Rahman and managing directors of different banks were present in the meeting.
Though it is fixed now, it may change in few days bankers attended the meeting said.
Earlier on last Thursday Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder held a meeting with the Bafeda and ABB leaders on agreeing at single rate.  
But the meeting was concluded without any decision and the central bank put the issue on bankers saying they will sit together and fix the rates.
As per previous decision the Bafeda and ABB leaders held the meeting on Sunday at Sonali Bank and agreed the new single rate.  Earlier on August 14, a decision was made after a meeting with the ABB and BAFEDA that banks would not sell dollars at more than Tk1 of the purchasing price.


