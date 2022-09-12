Sajeda Chy passes away



Veteran politician, Deputy Leader of the Jatiya Sangsad and Presidium Member of the ruling Awami League (AL), Valiant Freedom Fighter Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury died on Sunday night.Her son Shahab Akbor Chowdhury Labu confirmed it to the Daily Observer. Labu said her mother, the former General Secretary of AL, Sajeda Chowdhury died at 11:40pm while undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital.She was admitted to the hospital for old age complications, said Labu.Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock over the death of senior AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury.Sajeda Chowdhury was the lawmaker of the 11th parliament from the Faridpur-2 constituency.