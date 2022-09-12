Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 September, 2022, 3:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Sajeda Chy passes away

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

Sajeda Chy passes away

Sajeda Chy passes away

Veteran politician, Deputy Leader of the Jatiya Sangsad and Presidium Member of the ruling Awami League (AL), Valiant Freedom Fighter Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury died on Sunday night.
Her son Shahab Akbor Chowdhury Labu confirmed it to the Daily Observer. Labu said her mother, the former General Secretary of AL, Sajeda Chowdhury died at 11:40pm while undergoing treatment at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital.
She was admitted to the hospital for old age complications, said Labu.
Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock over the death of senior AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury.
Sajeda Chowdhury was the lawmaker of the 11th parliament from the Faridpur-2 constituency.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modi to attend regional summit with Russia, China, Pakistan
Installation of CCTV made mandatory at Durga Puja mandaps
Queen Elizabeth II begins solemn final journey
Writ filed in HC challenging validity of DAP gazette
Meeting on Jungle Salimpur Master Plan at PMO today
School boy, newborn, 8 others die, 20 injured in traffic accidents  
Mohibullah murder charge framed
Lanka’s last hope to play super-four


Latest News
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
Chartered flights to take Covid-stranded Bangladeshi students back to China
Everlasting Dhaka-Delhi relations make BNP annoyed: AL
Don’t antagonise people: BNP warns civil servants
Govt doesn't want a normal election: JaPa
BNP is upset as PM’s India visit becomes successful: Hasan
Bhanuka Rajapaksa leads Sri Lanka to 170
Most Read News
End of the second Elizabethan era
Smart Bangladesh by 2041: Ensure digital access to all
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Leading BD tech firms face cyber attacks
20 hurt as BCL factions clash in Cumilla
Hasina-Modi summit: Renewed focus on connectivity
9/11 attacks: Biden to mark 21st anniv, tributes pour in
Made in Bangladesh Week to begin in city from Monday
Concerted efforts help avoid possible disasters from Covid-19: PM
New inland sea swamps Pakistan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected]rbd.com, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft