PM to leave for UK, USA on Thursday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join the United Kingdom's (UK) late Queen Elizabeth's funeral schedule to be held on September 19. To join the funeral and join the seventy-seventh session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in USA, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States from September 15 (Thursday).) to September 30, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She is scheduled to fly to London on Thursday, however, the funeral will be held on September 19.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, died at her home in Scotland aged 96 on Thursday. Bangladesh observed a three-day state mourning in honour of the late queen from Friday to Sunday.

However, to join the seventy-seventh session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) and to join some official dialogue with the British Ministers and officials, Prime Minister will leave Dhaka on September 15.

This time the theme of the UNGA is "A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges", however, the Assembly opens on September 13.

At the UN General Assembly, on September 20, heads of states and governments will explore solutions to the outstanding global challenges. This year's general debate, which runs through September 26, is expected to be fully in-person.

The theme stems from the recognition that the world is at a critical moment in the history of the United Nations due to complex and interconnected crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, humanitarian challenges of unprecedented nature, a tipping point in climate change as well as growing concerns about threats to the global economy.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen will be accompanying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her upcoming visits to London, New York and Washington, the Foreign Ministry said.

Momen was dropped from the PM's entourage during her state visit to India (September 5-8), citing "health reasons".






