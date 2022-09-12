AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away



Awami League presidium member and deputy leader of the parliament Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury died at a hospital in Dhaka on Sunday night.





She was 87.







Sajeda Chowdhury breathed her last around 11:40pm at Combined Military Hospital, said Awami League office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua.





President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed deep shock at at the death of deputy leader of the parliament Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury.



In separate messages, they prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.







Born in 1935, Sajeda Chowdhury.became the deputy leader of the parliament in 2019 for the third consecutive term.



She was also a Language Movement veteran and one of the organisers of the country's Liberation War.



The 87-year-old served as environment and forest minister and was awarded the Swadhinata Padak in 2010.







GY









