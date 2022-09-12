Video
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:30 AM  Count : 215
Observer Desk

Masud Bin Momen (left) on Sunday hosted a farewell lunch for outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami.

Masud Bin Momen (left) on Sunday hosted a farewell lunch for outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami.


Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Sunday hosted a farewell lunch for outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami.

During the farewell speech, the foreign secretary called him a true friend of Bangladesh, reports UNB.

"A career-defining honour to have served my country in this most vital and vibrant relationship," said Doraiswami.

The envoy added that the foreign secretary has been a "gracious and helpful" partner, whose gentle humour and friendship he will miss.

Pranay Kumar Verma, now the Indian ambassador to Vietnam, has been appointed as the next high commissioner of the country to Bangladesh.

Verma is expected to take up the assignment shortly.


END/SZA


