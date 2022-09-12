Video
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:27 AM  Count : 194
Observer Desk

Manjurul Islam Liton.

Manjurul Islam Liton.


Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a death row convict in a case filed over the killing of former Awami League MP Manjurul Islam Liton.

The arrestee is Chandan Kumar Roy, the main coordinator of the murder.

A team of RAB-3 and RAB-6 jointly conducted a drive in the Bhomra area of Satkhira and arrested Chandan around 9:30pm on Sunday, said ASP Imran Khan of the Media Wing of RAB headquarters.

Liton, a former MP from Gaibandha-1 constituency, was gunned down by miscreants at his village home in Masterpara of Sundarganj upazila on December 31, 2016.

Liton's sister filed a case against several people at the Sundarganj Police Station.

Detectives arrested Quader, a former Jatiya Party MP from Gaibandha-1 constituency, on February 21, 2017 from his home. Five days later, he confessed before a court to his involvement in the killing.

On April 30, 2017, police submitted a charge-sheet against eight people, including Quader, who had previously been sentenced to life imprisonment in a separate case filed under the Arms Act.
 

END/SZA



