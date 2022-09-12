Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder



Manjurul Islam Liton.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a death row convict in a case filed over the killing of former Awami League MP Manjurul Islam Liton.

The arrestee is Chandan Kumar Roy, the main coordinator of the murder.



A team of RAB-3 and RAB-6 jointly conducted a drive in the Bhomra area of Satkhira and arrested Chandan around 9:30pm on Sunday, said ASP Imran Khan of the Media Wing of RAB headquarters.



Liton, a former MP from Gaibandha-1 constituency, was gunned down by miscreants at his village home in Masterpara of Sundarganj upazila on December 31, 2016.



Liton's sister filed a case against several people at the Sundarganj Police Station.



Detectives arrested Quader, a former Jatiya Party MP from Gaibandha-1 constituency, on February 21, 2017 from his home. Five days later, he confessed before a court to his involvement in the killing.



On April 30, 2017, police submitted a charge-sheet against eight people, including Quader, who had previously been sentenced to life imprisonment in a separate case filed under the Arms Act.





END/SZA The arrestee is Chandan Kumar Roy, the main coordinator of the murder.A team of RAB-3 and RAB-6 jointly conducted a drive in the Bhomra area of Satkhira and arrested Chandan around 9:30pm on Sunday, said ASP Imran Khan of the Media Wing of RAB headquarters.Liton, a former MP from Gaibandha-1 constituency, was gunned down by miscreants at his village home in Masterpara of Sundarganj upazila on December 31, 2016.Liton's sister filed a case against several people at the Sundarganj Police Station.Detectives arrested Quader, a former Jatiya Party MP from Gaibandha-1 constituency, on February 21, 2017 from his home. Five days later, he confessed before a court to his involvement in the killing.On April 30, 2017, police submitted a charge-sheet against eight people, including Quader, who had previously been sentenced to life imprisonment in a separate case filed under the Arms Act.END/SZA