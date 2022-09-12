Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 September, 2022, 3:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Heavy rain likely in southern region

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in the southern part of the country under the influence of low pressure created in the Bay of Bengal.
At the same time, the day temperature may drop up to 2 degrees Celsius, the agency said.
On the other hand, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra seaports are under local warning signal number 3.
Meteorologists also said that wind-driven tides of up to 2 feet may occur in the lower areas of Char in coastal 15 districts.
However, it rained all over the country in 24 hours from 6:00am on Saturday to 6:00am on Sunday.
However, Chattogram, Mymensingh, Barishal, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna divisions had more rainfall and Netrokona received the highest rainfall of 98 mm during this period. The sky of Dhaka is cloudy since Sunday morning and there was light rain in the afternoon.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Heavy rain likely in southern region
Food Minister urges mills owners, traders to show patriotism
Factory owners' reluctance to use ETP annoys State Minister
Govt looking for 35 missing persons: Home Minister
Police dispersed the job-seeker demonstrators at Shahbagh intersection
Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Majlis organises a rally
Jatiya Party leaders are taking to journalists after the meeting with EC
WB team meets CPA officials


Latest News
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
Chartered flights to take Covid-stranded Bangladeshi students back to China
Everlasting Dhaka-Delhi relations make BNP annoyed: AL
Don’t antagonise people: BNP warns civil servants
Govt doesn't want a normal election: JaPa
BNP is upset as PM’s India visit becomes successful: Hasan
Bhanuka Rajapaksa leads Sri Lanka to 170
Most Read News
End of the second Elizabethan era
Smart Bangladesh by 2041: Ensure digital access to all
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Leading BD tech firms face cyber attacks
20 hurt as BCL factions clash in Cumilla
Hasina-Modi summit: Renewed focus on connectivity
9/11 attacks: Biden to mark 21st anniv, tributes pour in
Made in Bangladesh Week to begin in city from Monday
Concerted efforts help avoid possible disasters from Covid-19: PM
New inland sea swamps Pakistan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft