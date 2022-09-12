Heavy rain likely in southern region

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in the southern part of the country under the influence of low pressure created in the Bay of Bengal.

At the same time, the day temperature may drop up to 2 degrees Celsius, the agency said.

On the other hand, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra seaports are under local warning signal number 3.

Meteorologists also said that wind-driven tides of up to 2 feet may occur in the lower areas of Char in coastal 15 districts.

However, it rained all over the country in 24 hours from 6:00am on Saturday to 6:00am on Sunday.

However, Chattogram, Mymensingh, Barishal, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna divisions had more rainfall and Netrokona received the highest rainfall of 98 mm during this period. The sky of Dhaka is cloudy since Sunday morning and there was light rain in the afternoon.

