BNP announces new JCD committee for DU

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) announced a new committee of its students wing, the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), for Dhaka University on Sunday.

Khorshed Alam Sohel has been made the President and Ariful Islam has been made the General Secretary of JCD's Dhaka University unit.

The partial committee has been made of 33 members while remaining posts of the committee will be declared later.

A notification signed by Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Senior Joint Secretary General of BNP, declared the committee.

President Khorshed Alam Sohel is a student of the Department of Arabic of 2008-2009 academic session while General Secretary Ariful Islam is a student of the Department of Islamic History and Culture of 2009-10 academic session.

The notification also declared the full committee of central JCD. -UNB