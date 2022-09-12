Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 September, 2022, 3:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP announces new JCD committee for DU

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) announced a new committee of its students wing, the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), for Dhaka University on Sunday.
Khorshed Alam Sohel has been made the President and Ariful Islam has been made the General Secretary of JCD's Dhaka University unit.
The partial committee has been made of 33 members while remaining posts of the committee will be declared later.
A notification signed by Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Senior Joint Secretary General of BNP, declared the committee.
President Khorshed Alam Sohel is a student of the Department of Arabic of 2008-2009 academic session while General Secretary Ariful Islam is a student of the Department of Islamic History and Culture of 2009-10 academic session.
The notification also declared the full committee of central JCD.     -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP announces new JCD committee for DU
Committees formed to hold 53rd convocation of DU
Don’t antagonise people: BNP warns civil servants
Everlasting Dhaka-Delhi relations make BNP annoyed: Quader
Country on way to achieving food autarky: Sadhan
Three patients detected with sub-variant of Covid-19
Get ready in making developed Bangladesh, PM asks youths
360 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs


Latest News
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
Chartered flights to take Covid-stranded Bangladeshi students back to China
Everlasting Dhaka-Delhi relations make BNP annoyed: AL
Don’t antagonise people: BNP warns civil servants
Govt doesn't want a normal election: JaPa
BNP is upset as PM’s India visit becomes successful: Hasan
Bhanuka Rajapaksa leads Sri Lanka to 170
Most Read News
End of the second Elizabethan era
Smart Bangladesh by 2041: Ensure digital access to all
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Leading BD tech firms face cyber attacks
20 hurt as BCL factions clash in Cumilla
Hasina-Modi summit: Renewed focus on connectivity
9/11 attacks: Biden to mark 21st anniv, tributes pour in
Made in Bangladesh Week to begin in city from Monday
Concerted efforts help avoid possible disasters from Covid-19: PM
New inland sea swamps Pakistan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft