The Dhaka University (DU) authorities on Monday formed several committees including executive, management and sub-committees to hold the 53rd convocation of the university.

The committees were formed in a coordination meeting on 53rd convocation held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building on the campus with Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.

The 53rd convocation of the university will be held on November 19 this year.