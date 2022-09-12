Video
Don’t antagonise people: BNP warns civil servants

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaking at a rally in the capital organised by Uttara East Zone of its Dhaka North city unit at Uttara's Powell Convention Road in protest against the increase in prices of essentials, fuel and transport fares and killing of three opposition leaders in police firing on Sunday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday warned the administration that the outcome will not be good if the people are made the opponents.
Speaking at a rally he also asked law enforcers not to violate human rights by shooting at peaceful programmes of the opposition parties if they want to avoid harsher measures such as sanctions by the international community.
"We would like to tell the administration very clearly, don't make people your opponents. You have come from people and your salaries are given from the people's tax money on which you run your families. So respect people. Do not obstruct the peaceful programmes," Fakhrul said. He urged the members of the police and other law enforcement agencies not to open fire on opposition leaders and activists without any justification only to obey the illegal order of the government. "Sanctions have been imposed on RAB. Similarly, sanctions can be imposed on any force if it violates the law and violates human rights."
As part of BNP's plan to hold 16 rallies in the capital in the current month, Uttara east zone of its Dhaka north city unit arranged the programme on Uttara's Powell Convention Road in protest against the increase in prices of essentials, fuel and transport fares and killing of three opposition leaders in police firing. Fakhrul bemoaned that there are no human rights in the country while people are shot and killed on trivial matters and picked up by law enforcers in plainclothes.
Stating that their party has been on a peaceful movement for lowering the prices of daily necessities, fuel and fertilizer, he said law enforcers killed their leaders Noor-e-Alam and Abdur Rahim in Bhola and Shaon Prodhan in Narayanganj by attacking their programmes. "The people of the country are roaring. Noor-e-Alam did not hesitate to sacrifice his life. I would like to declare that none of us will hesitate to sacrifice our lives for the restoration of democracy. Our victory is certain this time," the BNP leader observed.    -UNB


