Everlasting Dhaka-Delhi relations make BNP annoyed: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday commented that the everlasting Bangladesh-India friendly relation is making Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) irritated.

"The Bangladesh-India friendly relations have been established on trust, which makes the BNP annoyed," he told a press conference at his secretariat office here.

Mentioning that BNP has failed to build good relations with neighbours, Quader said the BNP leaders are involved in various propaganda about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India aiming to hide their own failure.

Responding to an allegation of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina once again went to India to stay in power, he said: "Even if you (Fakhrul) believe that a foreign state or agency will put someone in power, we do not believe so".

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said who will remain in power depends on the country's people, as they (people) are the source and resort of the AL's confidence.

Claiming the AL never lobbies to foreigners for power, he said the AL has friends abroad but it has no master.

"The Awami League works to enhance the fortune of the country and its people, while public welfare is the only goal of the party," the AL General Secretary said.

He said the people are happy with Sheikh Hasina's government and that is why they have repeatedly given the responsibility of running the country to the Awami League.

Noting that the AL has full trust in the people, he said since its inception, the AL has been with the country's people and will remain beside them in the future too.

Responding to another statement of Fakhrul, Quader questioned: "Did you listen to the statement Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made during the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India?" -BSS

















