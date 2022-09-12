Video
Home Back Page

Food, Chemical Lab Expo In City

Country on way to achieving food autarky: Sadhan

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Sunday said Bangladesh is on way to achieve food self-sufficiency, but the country's major challenge is how to deliver safe food to all.
From the safe food activists to the government, voices are always heard for ensuring safe food for saving people's health because unsafe and unhygienic food always pose a serious threat to the health of the nation, he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of "Food and Chemical Lab Expo, 2022" at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital.
Underscoring the need for ensuring safe food, the Minister said, "I don't want to consider the unsafe food as foodstuff. The food which causes disease cannot be food. Only the production of safe food can be considered as food and can create the scope for exports because of its credibility."
He also stressed the necessity for laboratory test to ensure safe food because food can be unsafe from the production level to the consumers' tables.
Putting emphasize on the need for creating public awareness, Sadhan said, "Only enforcement of law or fine cannot bring any solution for food safety. Those who are exporting processed foods should be aware of food safety. To ensure it, public awareness is a must."
"We still could not hold a position in the world market in the context of safe food. If the laboratories are not well equipped, people will not be able to test the food. The government is working to make it available," he noted.
The government has decided to set up laboratories in eight divisions across the country, he said adding that there will be eight mobile van labs and an agreement has been signed with JAICA for setting up international standard food testing lab.
Food Secretary Md Ismail Hossain said, "Everyone has to play a role to ensure safe food. We have spread the facilities among the 165 million people. A concerted effort is necessary for achieving it."
He is expecting to set up safe food laboratory at the divisional level soon.
Senior Secretary Ziaul Hasan of the Science and Technology Ministry said, "This expo will act as bond with different stakeholders. Bangladesh Trade Facilitation is directly connected with us, so we need a close coordination."
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself has much concern about food and food safety, he added.
Bangladesh Safe Food Authority Chairman Abdul Kaiyum Sarkar presided over the meeting while US Deputy Chief of Mission to Dhaka Helen LaFave was also present.
After the inaugural session, the Minister visited a number of stalls. A total of 44 labs from the government, academic and private level are  participating in the expo.
The organisers said the expo will create awareness among people and increase the connectivity among the stakeholders.


