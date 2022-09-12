Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 September, 2022, 3:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Three patients detected with sub-variant of Covid-19

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

Covid-19 infection has been increasing in the last few days. Though this rising trend is not worrisome but health experts think that close monitoring is required all the time of this sub-variant of coronavirus.   
On September 4, a research team of genome centre of Jessore University of Science & Technology (JUST) detected a sub-variant of Omicron in three patients Covid-19 sample which is 22D:Omicron/BA.2.75.
The sub-variant was first detected in India in July. Later, in August, this sub-variant has been detected in different country around the world.  The sub-variant can easily dodge human immune system.
Public health experts said that even though the rate of infection of the virus in the country has increased, but this sub variant type is not aggressive.  
They believe that in the coming days, this strain may cause more infectious than other strains. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet declared the strain a matter of concern.
When asked whether the rate of infection in the country is increasing due to any new type of coronavirus, Dr Mushtaq Hossain, Adviser of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) and the former chief scientific officer of the Institute said, "By genome sequencing, it will be understood whether the infection is increasing due to any new type or not. The variant identified at the JUST genome centre is still classified as variants of concern or variants under monitoring by the World Health Organization. This type of variant has not yet been called alarming."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP announces new JCD committee for DU
Committees formed to hold 53rd convocation of DU
Don’t antagonise people: BNP warns civil servants
Everlasting Dhaka-Delhi relations make BNP annoyed: Quader
Country on way to achieving food autarky: Sadhan
Three patients detected with sub-variant of Covid-19
Get ready in making developed Bangladesh, PM asks youths
360 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs


Latest News
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
Chartered flights to take Covid-stranded Bangladeshi students back to China
Everlasting Dhaka-Delhi relations make BNP annoyed: AL
Don’t antagonise people: BNP warns civil servants
Govt doesn't want a normal election: JaPa
BNP is upset as PM’s India visit becomes successful: Hasan
Bhanuka Rajapaksa leads Sri Lanka to 170
Most Read News
End of the second Elizabethan era
Smart Bangladesh by 2041: Ensure digital access to all
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Leading BD tech firms face cyber attacks
20 hurt as BCL factions clash in Cumilla
Hasina-Modi summit: Renewed focus on connectivity
9/11 attacks: Biden to mark 21st anniv, tributes pour in
Made in Bangladesh Week to begin in city from Monday
Concerted efforts help avoid possible disasters from Covid-19: PM
New inland sea swamps Pakistan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft