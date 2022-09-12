Three patients detected with sub-variant of Covid-19

Covid-19 infection has been increasing in the last few days. Though this rising trend is not worrisome but health experts think that close monitoring is required all the time of this sub-variant of coronavirus.

On September 4, a research team of genome centre of Jessore University of Science & Technology (JUST) detected a sub-variant of Omicron in three patients Covid-19 sample which is 22D:Omicron/BA.2.75.

The sub-variant was first detected in India in July. Later, in August, this sub-variant has been detected in different country around the world. The sub-variant can easily dodge human immune system.

Public health experts said that even though the rate of infection of the virus in the country has increased, but this sub variant type is not aggressive.

They believe that in the coming days, this strain may cause more infectious than other strains. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet declared the strain a matter of concern.

When asked whether the rate of infection in the country is increasing due to any new type of coronavirus, Dr Mushtaq Hossain, Adviser of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) and the former chief scientific officer of the Institute said, "By genome sequencing, it will be understood whether the infection is increasing due to any new type or not. The variant identified at the JUST genome centre is still classified as variants of concern or variants under monitoring by the World Health Organization. This type of variant has not yet been called alarming."









