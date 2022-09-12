360 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

Another Dengue patient died in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 33.

During this period, 360 more people were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases have continued to increase in Bangladesh, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). The latest death was reported from Cox's Bazar.

With the new numbers, the dengue death toll from Chattogram division stood at 17, it stood at 13 at Dhaka and three at Barishal division.

Of the new patients, 239 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 121 outside it, DGHS said.

A total of 1,128 dengue patients, including 893 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease. -UNB

















