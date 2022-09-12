Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 September, 2022, 3:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Attempt To Frame Innocent Man On Drug Charges

ASI Mahbub, 2 others sent to jail

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Court Correspondent

Three people including Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Pallabi Police Station Mahbubul Alam were sent to jail on Sunday in a case filed over their alleged attempt to frame an innocent man in a drugs case by putting Yaba tablets into his pocket.
The other accused are Md Rubel and Md Sohel Rana, informants of Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahbubul Alam.
On Thursday the three were placed on a two-day remand each for questioning in the sensational case.
 Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Ataullah passed the order as Cantonment police station Sub-Inspector Md Anwar Hossain; also the investigation officer of the case produced the accused before it   after a two -day remand.
The IO said in his forwarding report that the accused should be kept in jail until the investigation was completed.
The defence however, pleaded to grant them bails.
The case statement is that the three accused recently stopped pedestrian Khalilur Rahman near the Cantonment Railway Station.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahbubul took the packet of Yaba tablets from one of his informants and put it into the pocket of Khalil.
Though  Khalil was detained from Khilkhet area, Mahbub showed him as arrested at his police station.
The CCTV footage of the whole incident however, was broadcast by  TV channels. Cantonment Police filed the case under narcotics control act against Mahbub and two of his cronies.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP announces new JCD committee for DU
Committees formed to hold 53rd convocation of DU
Don’t antagonise people: BNP warns civil servants
Everlasting Dhaka-Delhi relations make BNP annoyed: Quader
Country on way to achieving food autarky: Sadhan
Three patients detected with sub-variant of Covid-19
Get ready in making developed Bangladesh, PM asks youths
360 more dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs


Latest News
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
Chartered flights to take Covid-stranded Bangladeshi students back to China
Everlasting Dhaka-Delhi relations make BNP annoyed: AL
Don’t antagonise people: BNP warns civil servants
Govt doesn't want a normal election: JaPa
BNP is upset as PM’s India visit becomes successful: Hasan
Bhanuka Rajapaksa leads Sri Lanka to 170
Most Read News
End of the second Elizabethan era
Smart Bangladesh by 2041: Ensure digital access to all
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Leading BD tech firms face cyber attacks
20 hurt as BCL factions clash in Cumilla
Hasina-Modi summit: Renewed focus on connectivity
9/11 attacks: Biden to mark 21st anniv, tributes pour in
Made in Bangladesh Week to begin in city from Monday
Concerted efforts help avoid possible disasters from Covid-19: PM
New inland sea swamps Pakistan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft