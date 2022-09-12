ASI Mahbub, 2 others sent to jail

Three people including Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Pallabi Police Station Mahbubul Alam were sent to jail on Sunday in a case filed over their alleged attempt to frame an innocent man in a drugs case by putting Yaba tablets into his pocket.

The other accused are Md Rubel and Md Sohel Rana, informants of Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahbubul Alam.

On Thursday the three were placed on a two-day remand each for questioning in the sensational case.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Ataullah passed the order as Cantonment police station Sub-Inspector Md Anwar Hossain; also the investigation officer of the case produced the accused before it after a two -day remand.

The IO said in his forwarding report that the accused should be kept in jail until the investigation was completed.

The defence however, pleaded to grant them bails.

The case statement is that the three accused recently stopped pedestrian Khalilur Rahman near the Cantonment Railway Station.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahbubul took the packet of Yaba tablets from one of his informants and put it into the pocket of Khalil.

Though Khalil was detained from Khilkhet area, Mahbub showed him as arrested at his police station.

The CCTV footage of the whole incident however, was broadcast by TV channels. Cantonment Police filed the case under narcotics control act against Mahbub and two of his cronies.









