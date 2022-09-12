Jail, fine for hindering polls coverage: EC

The Election Commission has sent a proposal to the government seeking amendment to the Representation of the People Order (RPO) stipulating a maximum of three years' jail with a fine for obstructing media workers from covering elections.

Election Commissioner retired Brigadier General Md Ahsan Habib Khan gave the information to reporters at his office in the Election Commission Building on Sunday. He said that the proposed amendment would seek inclusion of special provisions to the RPO to provide security to media workers covering polls across the country.

He said that the proposal was sent to the Law Ministry to bring the amendments.

He said that as media workers cover election news, "we have proposed the amendment keeping your safety in mind." Describing journalists as the eyes and ears of the Election Commission, Ahsan Habib Khan said, "the proposal seeks to include the new provision to the law for the safety of the journalists. That is, if someone obstructs journalists from performing their duties, harass them, tries to damage their equipment they would serve a minimum of one year's and the maximum of three years' jail as well as fines."

He also said, "There will be a sincere effort to install Close Circuit TV Cameras in all the polling centres during general elections."













