Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 September, 2022, 3:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bayern held for third straight draw at home to Stuttgart

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

BERLIN, SEPT 11: A goal from French teenager Mathys Tel was not enough as Bayern Munich were held 2-2 at home to Stuttgart, their third Bundesliga draw in a row.
In just his second start for Munich, Tel became the youngest goalscorer for the club when he gave the German champions a 1-0 lead at half time.
Tel is 17 years and 136 days, 69 days younger than the previous holder of the honour, Jamal Musiala when he scored against Schalke two years ago.
Tel broke Stuttgart's stubborn resistance 36 minutes into the opening half, side-footing the ball under visiting keeper Florian Mueller after some superb lead-up work from Alphonso Davis.
Stuttgart looked to have equalised early into the second half when Serhou Guirassy swept the ball in from close range, but the goal was chalked off by VAR for a seemingly innocuous foul on Joshua Kimmich in the lead-up.
The visitors did not need to wait long to score their first however, with Chris Fuehrich's 57th-minute rocket giving Manuel Neuer no chance in goal.
Sensing a resurgent energy in the visitors, Bayern quickly struck back through Musiala, now 19, who once again demonstrated his calm and assured presence, holding off two defenders to score his third of the season.
With one eye on Tuesday's visit from Robert Lewandowski's Barcelona, Bayern looked to take the energy out of the match, bringing on several changes and dominating possession, before a late foul from Matthijs de Ligt brought Guirassy to the penalty spot.
The Guinean slammed the ball into the top right corner of the net to give his side their fifth draw from six matches this season.
Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said his side only had themselves to blame.
"In the second half, we had three huge chances where you definitely have to score a third goal - and then the game would be over."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barcelona trounce Cadiz
Bayern held for third straight draw at home to Stuttgart
Alcaraz eyes childhood 'dream' in US Open final
Neymar takes PSG back to top spot in France, Marseille beat Lille
Swiatek defeats Jabeur to clinch US Open crown
Australia's Finch ends ODI career with win on back of Smith century
Elgar edges South Africa ahead in England decider
Bangladesh U-17 take on India in first semifinal today


Latest News
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
Chartered flights to take Covid-stranded Bangladeshi students back to China
Everlasting Dhaka-Delhi relations make BNP annoyed: AL
Don’t antagonise people: BNP warns civil servants
Govt doesn't want a normal election: JaPa
BNP is upset as PM’s India visit becomes successful: Hasan
Bhanuka Rajapaksa leads Sri Lanka to 170
Most Read News
End of the second Elizabethan era
Smart Bangladesh by 2041: Ensure digital access to all
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Leading BD tech firms face cyber attacks
20 hurt as BCL factions clash in Cumilla
Hasina-Modi summit: Renewed focus on connectivity
9/11 attacks: Biden to mark 21st anniv, tributes pour in
Made in Bangladesh Week to begin in city from Monday
Concerted efforts help avoid possible disasters from Covid-19: PM
New inland sea swamps Pakistan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft