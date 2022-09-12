Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 September, 2022, 3:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh U-17 take on India in first semifinal today

Published : Monday, 12 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Motivated Bangladesh U-17 football team's looking forward to continue their winning runs they face their India counterpart in the first semifinal of the SAFF U-17 Championship scheduled to be held today (Monday) at Racecourse Ground in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The match kicks off at 4 pm (BST).
Earlier, Bangladesh U-17 soccer team got off to a flying start as they thrashed host Sri Lanka by 5-1 goals their opening group A match and blanked the Maldives by 5-0 goals to confirmed their spot of semifinal as the group A champions.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barcelona trounce Cadiz
Bayern held for third straight draw at home to Stuttgart
Alcaraz eyes childhood 'dream' in US Open final
Neymar takes PSG back to top spot in France, Marseille beat Lille
Swiatek defeats Jabeur to clinch US Open crown
Australia's Finch ends ODI career with win on back of Smith century
Elgar edges South Africa ahead in England decider
Bangladesh U-17 take on India in first semifinal today


Latest News
AL leader Sajeda Chowdhury passes away
Masud Bin Momen bids farewell to Doraiswami
Death row convict arrested in MP Liton murder
Sri Lanka win Asia Cup
Chartered flights to take Covid-stranded Bangladeshi students back to China
Everlasting Dhaka-Delhi relations make BNP annoyed: AL
Don’t antagonise people: BNP warns civil servants
Govt doesn't want a normal election: JaPa
BNP is upset as PM’s India visit becomes successful: Hasan
Bhanuka Rajapaksa leads Sri Lanka to 170
Most Read News
End of the second Elizabethan era
Smart Bangladesh by 2041: Ensure digital access to all
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Sept 19
Leading BD tech firms face cyber attacks
20 hurt as BCL factions clash in Cumilla
Hasina-Modi summit: Renewed focus on connectivity
9/11 attacks: Biden to mark 21st anniv, tributes pour in
Made in Bangladesh Week to begin in city from Monday
Concerted efforts help avoid possible disasters from Covid-19: PM
New inland sea swamps Pakistan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]erverbd.com, [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft