Bangladesh U-17 take on India in first semifinal today

Motivated Bangladesh U-17 football team's looking forward to continue their winning runs they face their India counterpart in the first semifinal of the SAFF U-17 Championship scheduled to be held today (Monday) at Racecourse Ground in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The match kicks off at 4 pm (BST).

Earlier, Bangladesh U-17 soccer team got off to a flying start as they thrashed host Sri Lanka by 5-1 goals their opening group A match and blanked the Maldives by 5-0 goals to confirmed their spot of semifinal as the group A champions. -BSS





















