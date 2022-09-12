Asia Cup made in India

Team India was out of the Asia Cup tournament but the Indians can at least take the consolation that the winner of this event is carrying the India made Trophy.

The organisers and the hosts and the co-hosts- the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board, Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) of the tournament got the Asia Cup trophy made in India.

"We ordered this trophy in Delhi. The company which has prepared this trophy is known for making trophies for the sporting events. In the past also, they have made this for us", one of the sources confirmed.

"It is not a rotational trophy. We make fresh Cup trophies for every event".

The hosts had sent invitations to all cricket board officials to visit the final. Even the Associate board members were invited and accordingly the officials from Nepal, Malaysia, Singapore were in attendance.

The Sri Lanka sports minister Roshan Ranasinha was invited but apparently, he could not make it.



World Cup selection

Sri Lanka's national chief selector Pramodya Wickramsinghe, who is in Dubai at his own expense is believed to have had a few meetings with the team management and the tour selector Hemantha Wickramrartne. They are likely to have formally discussed the composition of the team for the World Cup. The final selection for the World Cup is scheduled to take place in Colombo on September 15. All foreign coaching and support staff of Sri Lanka are scheduled to return to Colombo after the final is played on Sunday.











